GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,200 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 531,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GeoPark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPRK opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $491.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.32. GeoPark has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.06 million for the quarter. GeoPark had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 53.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPRK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. GeoPark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

