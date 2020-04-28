Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Update

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GILT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $11,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. 5,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.78%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

