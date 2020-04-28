Gisela Schwab Sells 100,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gisela Schwab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelixis alerts:

On Wednesday, March 4th, Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Gisela Schwab sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $860,000.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $918,500.00.

EXEL opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $27.66.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Exelixis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Exelixis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 56,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.