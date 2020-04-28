Global Payments Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Global Payments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Global Payments stock opened at $158.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,783,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

