GridCoin (GRC) Reaches One Day Volume of $280.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $280.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 431,794,932 coins and its circulating supply is 401,141,899 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, C-CEX, SouthXchange, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

