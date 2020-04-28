Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Gulfport Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GPOR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Shares of GPOR stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $260.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $281.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.83 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 116.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Gulfport Energy by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 123,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 40.6% during the first quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 625,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 180,727 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 45.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 245,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 76,612 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 209.6% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 269,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 182,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 212.4% during the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,593,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

