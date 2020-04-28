Gulfport Energy Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.42) Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($1.42) per share for the year. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered Gulfport Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR opened at $1.87 on Monday. Gulfport Energy has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $260.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $281.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.83 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 116.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 972.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 39,532 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 57,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

