Hamilton Thorne Ltd Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Shares of CVE:HTL opened at C$1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.33. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of C$0.86 and a 1-year high of C$1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.