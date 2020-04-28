Harley-Davidson Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HOG. Wedbush cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.89.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after purchasing an additional 369,905 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after buying an additional 33,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 30,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.