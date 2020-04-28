Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.18–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $62-77 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.24 million.Harmonic also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.18)-(0.09) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. ValuEngine cut Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. 1,233,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.31. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 52,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $370,803.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,154.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

