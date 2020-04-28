Head-To-Head Survey: Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) and The Competition

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ: CCAP) is one of 45 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Crescent Capital BDC to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC N/A N/A N/A Crescent Capital BDC Competitors -27.47% -48.72% -9.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $53.48 million N/A 4.97 Crescent Capital BDC Competitors $310.96 million -$118.21 million 4.71

Crescent Capital BDC’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Crescent Capital BDC. Crescent Capital BDC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Crescent Capital BDC and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crescent Capital BDC Competitors 77 126 108 2 2.11

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 34.09%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.1%. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 90.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 16.9% and pay out 94.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Capital BDC is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

