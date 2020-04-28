Head-To-Head Survey: SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and Collectors Universe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $252.88 million 0.06 $2.42 million N/A N/A Collectors Universe $72.45 million 2.45 $9.98 million N/A N/A

Collectors Universe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SPAR Group.

Volatility and Risk

SPAR Group has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collectors Universe has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SPAR Group and Collectors Universe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Collectors Universe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Collectors Universe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 0.96% 8.33% 2.93% Collectors Universe 15.95% 62.72% 29.08%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Collectors Universe shares are held by institutional investors. 59.3% of SPAR Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Collectors Universe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Collectors Universe beats SPAR Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; Pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles. The company also publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for collectibles and high-value assets that are accessible on its Websites; operates an online market for graded collectible coins for dealers on subscription basis; and promotes, manages, and operates the Long Beach Coin shows. It serves dealers, collectors, retail buyers, and sellers of the collectibles. Collectors Universe, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

