HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HENKEL AG & CO/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $18.95 on Friday. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.81.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

