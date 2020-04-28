Heritage Financial (HFWA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $669.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $46,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,849.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Charneski bought 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $61,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,335.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

