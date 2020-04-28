Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires 19,844 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,844 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 8,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $4,899,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 109,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

