Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires 875 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $268.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.51. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total transaction of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.