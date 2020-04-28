Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in AFLAC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in AFLAC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in AFLAC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in AFLAC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

