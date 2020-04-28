Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $309,000 Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $656,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,923,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,140,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $566.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.22.

Shares of SHW opened at $511.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $474.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.85. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.