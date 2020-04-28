Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,567 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

