Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,484 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL opened at $120.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.72. The company has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.