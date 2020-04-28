Hub Group (HUBG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Hub Group to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Hub Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.39-3.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.39 to $3.60 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hub Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

