Hudock Inc. Has $56,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $78.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.