Hudock Inc. Purchases 209 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 950.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

AVGO opened at $268.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.12 and its 200 day moving average is $289.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

