Hudock Inc. Purchases 313 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hudock Inc. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 208.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.92.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.