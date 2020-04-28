Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $291.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

