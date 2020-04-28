Huntington National Bank Purchases 17,048 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.41.

NYSE:BA opened at $128.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.32 and its 200-day moving average is $291.07. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

