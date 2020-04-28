Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,877 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,501,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,733,000 after acquiring an additional 247,660 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 25.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

