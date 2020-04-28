Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 2.4% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $650,506,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,411,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,349,000 after acquiring an additional 394,941 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,860,000 after purchasing an additional 233,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.93.

ITW stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.70. 47,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,053. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.74.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

