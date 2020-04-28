Illinois Tool Works (ITW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.65-8.05 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.65-8.05 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $163.23 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.93.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

