Infinitecoin (IFC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $561,363.57

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC and CoinEgg. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $561,363.57 and $1,351.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in.

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.