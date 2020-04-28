Insider Buying: 1933 Industries Inc (CNSX:TGIF) Director Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

1933 Industries Inc (CNSX:TGIF) Director Brian George Farrell bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,500.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40. 1933 Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.48.

Get 1933 Industries alerts:

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. The company produces, packages, and markets industrial hemp-based and cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as flowers and concentrates, as well as canna hemp, pet, and X products.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.