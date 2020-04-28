Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,884,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,291,539.56.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Robert Wares acquired 4,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,845.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Robert Wares bought 45,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$18,427.50.

On Monday, April 13th, Robert Wares purchased 48,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,915.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Robert Wares acquired 22,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$8,775.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Robert Wares purchased 11,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Robert Wares purchased 19,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,752.50.

On Friday, March 27th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00.

Shares of OM stock opened at C$0.41 on Tuesday. Osisko Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 million and a PE ratio of -8.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.44.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

