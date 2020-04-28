Insider Selling: Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM) Senior Officer Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM) Senior Officer Byungjoo (Steve) Kang sold 350,000 shares of Datametrex AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$471,800.

DM stock opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17. Datametrex AI Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get Datametrex AI alerts:

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited provides big data and artificial intelligence services primarily in Canada. The company primarily focuses on collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence. It offers DataTap, a plug and play solution that allows merchants to collect and analyze data in real time from multiple POS systems in one location or many locations; Dashboard access to customers through any connected device; and enterprise resource planning solution with insight, tools, and the support to businesses.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.