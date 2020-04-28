Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $277,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David M. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, David M. Walker sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $362,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $178,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $178,300.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00.

Shares of PFSI opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.86. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $39.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 421,693 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,253,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 126,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 114,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

