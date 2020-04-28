Intel Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INTC. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel stock opened at $59.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $253.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03. Intel has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

