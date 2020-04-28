Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Decreased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,221 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.1% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $253.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ThinkEquity began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

