International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,234. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,469. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.30 per share, with a total value of $1,056,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,597,398 shares of company stock valued at $182,081,726 and sold 1,695 shares valued at $202,048. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

