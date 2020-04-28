Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Up 26.6% in April

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $163.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.41.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of IQV stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.18. 38,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iqvia will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Iqvia by 11.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Iqvia by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,928,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,952,000 after acquiring an additional 508,606 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Iqvia by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,096,237,000 after buying an additional 559,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.