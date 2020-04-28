Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00 to $1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.365 billion to $2.440 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.Iqvia also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.75-6.10 EPS.

Shares of IQV opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.20. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $169.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 135.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Iqvia from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Iqvia from $194.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.41.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

