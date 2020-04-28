iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

IEMG traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 277,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,633,359. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

