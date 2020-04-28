iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $161.04 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

