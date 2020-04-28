iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 58.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,477,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JKI opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.73. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.86 and a 1-year high of $171.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.4735 per share. This represents a $5.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.