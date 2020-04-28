iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 1.5% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,281,000 after purchasing an additional 76,978 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 967,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 639,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,042 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,051,000 after acquiring an additional 64,553 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $166.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.12. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $198.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7221 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

