Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,801 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 105.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 8,219.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,809,000 after acquiring an additional 712,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after acquiring an additional 604,449 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,672,000 after acquiring an additional 567,026 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 659,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after purchasing an additional 462,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, Director Ray G. Young bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

NYSE:IP opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

