Jacobi Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C stock opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.56. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

