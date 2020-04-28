Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $986,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,468.11.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,270.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,183.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,316.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $873.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

