Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 276 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,322,911,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 788.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,783 shares of company stock worth $66,623,857 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.