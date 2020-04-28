Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 192 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $114.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.