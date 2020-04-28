Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $288.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.04 and a 200 day moving average of $305.07. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

