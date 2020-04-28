Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) PT Raised to $95.00

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) had its target price upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on J. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.83.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.51. 7,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.99. Jacobs Engineering has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $943,879.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

